Durban- People that were injured in the violence that unfolded after the soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium need to come forward and make statements to the police.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, made the appeal to those people that were injured in the violence after the Nedbank Cup semi-final match to come forward and provide investigators with a statement. He said many of those that were injured left after receiving medical attention and did not leave their contact details behind with police.

Police are also appealing to witnesses to please come forward and provide police with information with regards to the perpetrators of the violence and destruction of property that was witnessed on that day.

Chiefs lost 2-0 to Free State Stars. In the aftermath of the loss, Chief fans rioted as they invaded the pitch and fought with security guards. A video of a security guard being kicked on the chest went viral.

This is not the first violent incident to happen in South African soccer. Phelelani Jojisa,32, is accused of being part of a pitch invasion and obstructing police officers. He appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Naicker said the SAPS KZN Provincial Task Team has taken over the investigations.

An appeal is made to all members of the public who can assist the police in their investigations to urgently contact Capt Reddy 082 458 5630 or Detective Warrant Officer Mlungwana 082 662 7764. Police have assured the public that information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

