Bongani Mbhele,33, allegedly one of the most wanted Glebelands hostel hitmen appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Picture: Sne Masuku

Durban - A man, whom police allege is one of the "most wanted" hitmen in a spate of murders that have rocked the Glebelands hostel, south of Durban abandoned his bail application when he appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Bongani Mbhele,33, has been wanted by the police since a warrant of arrest was issued for him in 2016.

Dressed in a navy T-shirt and black pants, he stood the dock before a packed courtroom.

He was arrested on Monday in an unrelated matter concerning an attempted murder and assault in the Umthwalume area.

After his arrest, detectives linked him to a string of other murder and attempted murder cases that he was allegedly behind. Some of the cases are connected to killings at Glebelands hostel.

State prosecutor Yathika Munsaur told the court that the State intended to oppose bail.

She said Mbhele faced serious charges and there were concerns for the safety of witnesses should he be released.

Munsaur said according to the investigating officer, Mbhele will be linked to the seven other accused arrested for Glebelands cases who were denied bail at Durban Magistrates Court last month.

Mbhele did not state reasons why he chose to abandon his bail application and applied for a legal aid lawyer.

The matter was adjourned to May 7 for further investigation.

Daily News