GWM HAVAL H6 GT gains wide popularity in South Africa - first batch of vehicles sold out

Recently, the first batch of GWM HAVAL H6 GT exported to South Africa was sold out at a gallop, and the model has won recognition and popularity in the market. As revealed by the local dealership of the brand, the exhibitions of the HAVAL H6 GT at Rugby World Cup Sevens, Red Bull Quicksand, and other events contributed to the wide attention it has attracted. Many people inquired about its price and configurations and some even visited the dealership's store for test drives.

“This car is amazing. I test drove one at a HAVAL dealership in Cape Town,” commented Uh-Albry Reitz-Bosch, a customer who likes the brand a lot, on HAVAL South Africa's Facebook page, “I have the HAVAL H2, which I already absolutely love, but this H6 GT is just by far superior to anything else so far.” HAVAL H6 GT is the first global coupe SUV based on the GWM L.E.M.O.N. Platform. With its excellent product strength, this car has also achieved outstanding sales performance in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and other markets. HAVAL H6 GT offers a perfect balance of sporty style, dynamic performance, and modern technology.

The exterior of the HAVAL H6 GT is extremely sporty. The design of this vehicle is inspired by the “Black Shark”, with many personalized details such as aero side skirts, a sporty rear diffuser, and double rear trims. It also features several black accessories as decorations, including sporty wheels in a black finish, a gloss black roof rail, and exterior mirrors, creating an even sportier look. The vibrant style extends to the vehicle's interior, matching its exterior as a coupe. HAVAL H6 GT adopts sports seats with green stitching and “GT” lettering, creating a sporty and sophisticated driving atmosphere. Unique cockpit decorations, such as a steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch central display, further enhance the sporty style.

The excellent power performance is also one of the most attractive highlight of the HAVAL H6 GT. It is powered by a new 2.0T engine, with 155kW of maximum power and 325N•m of maximum torque. The vehicle also features a Race Mode, which can provide drivers with a more powerful dynamic response and more aggressive exhaust sound, just like a supercar. HAVAL H6 GT is also equipped with a series of intelligent driver assistance systems, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Intelligent cruise, pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking (AEB for Pedestrian and Cyclist), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), bringing a new driving experience integrated with intelligence and safety. “Adding the GT to our H6 line-up makes the perfect flagship model to what has become a very popular model exceeding our expectations, from both a sales point of view but also the type of customer we are seeing join our HAVAL stable,” said Conrad Groenewald, HAVAL South Africa Chief Operations Officer.

