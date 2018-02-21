Durban - The family of slain metro policeman Sipho Khanyile are still coming to grips with his untimely death.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson, said Khanyile was shot dead on the R102 near Mount Moriah, Durban North, on Tuesday.

“On arrival at the scene, officers noticed a blue VW Golf which had collided into the side of the bridge. Upon checking, a metro police officer in full uniform was found bleeding from a wound to the chest. He was seated in the driver’s seat. His firearm was found next to him. A case of murder was opened at Phoenix police station,” Mbhele said.

The death of Khanyile, 50, a father of three children, has left the family devastated, said relative Sakhile Msomi.

“We received a call from police that Sipho was injured and they gave his location. When we arrived at the scene, police informed us of the tragic news that he was dead and his body was taken to the Mount Edgecombe mortuary,” Msomi said.

That night the family did not believe what they heard.

“Some of the family could not sleep. On Wednesday morning we went to the mortuary to identify his body. It was here that reality set in. He was a breadwinner and cared for his family,” Msomi said.

“The only time our heartache will heal is when the criminals involved are arrested. We want answers as to why they shot him. He loved his job, and this is uncalled for,” Msomi said.

Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, metro police spokesperson, said Khanyile had reported to work at 6pm to begin his shift and took a supper break at about 9pm. He had taken his own car to buy food when the incident occurred.

“Metro police management visited his family this morning and expressed their deepest sympathies. He was a quiet and reserved policeman. His colleagues are also shocked by what happened,” Sewpersad said.

Close colleagues who worked with Khanyile at the KwaMashu metro police station described him as a well-mannered and quiet person.

Daily News