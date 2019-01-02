DURBAN’S beachfront was the place to be this festive season, and New Year’s Day was no exception as hundreds enjoyed the good weather. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - New Year celebrations kept emergency rescue services busy as two men drowned on Tuesday and a body was found in Dakota Beach in Isipingo. The NSRI Richards Bay is searching for a missing person in the bay area. According to spokesperson Craig Lambinon, NSRI Ballito and the lifeguards at a municipal pool in oThongathi tried to resuscitate a 29-year-old man who had drowned. Lambinon said he was declared dead at the scene.

He also said NSRI Richards Bay was still searching for a reported person missing in the Bay area.

A 30-year-old man drowned yesterday after jumping off a pipeline in the south of Durban, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said the man had been trying to jump from a pipeline in the Tiger Rocks/Reunion beaches in Isipingo.

"The victim was jumping off the pipe and was sucked beneath it by the surge," said Mbele.

She said the man's friends were able to pull him from the water and started CPR. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts when they arrived, but the man was declared dead an hour later.

The body was handed to Isipingo police and an inquest docket was opened, said Mbele.

On Monday, a man’s body with multiple stab wounds to his chest was found covered in sand at Dakota Beach in Isipingo. Police have asked for help in identifying his body. He is believed to be in his thirties.

“The deceased was clad in a pair of dark blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt. A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station,” said Mbele.

She appealed for anyone with any information to contact the police.

“A passer-by noticed part of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Monday, and raised the alarm. Search-and-rescue technicians found the partially buried man, still clothed,” said Isipingo Community Policing Forum chairperson Aidan David.

He was hopeful this case would be resolved quickly with the help of the community.

Meanwhile, beachgoers have ignored eThekwini Municipality’s appeal to not bring bottles and alcohol to Durban’s beaches.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would consider embarking on educational programmes to teach people to have fun responsibly.

“All went well at our beaches except for some misbehaviour from people who left bottles, which are not allowed, on our beaches,” he said.

Mayisela added that Durban’s economy received a major injection with the influx of visitors.

Malcolm Canham, the acting chairperson of the city’s Festive Season Management Committee, said that from December 22 to 26, more than 1 million people visited Durban’s beaches.

“About 36517 armbands with parents’/guardians’ details were issued. About 738 children were separated from their guardians/parents, but were reunited. Almost 41 rescues were affected and about 448 first aid services were carried out.

“More than 787026 tons of litter was collected and disposed of at designated depots around the city,” he said.

Daily News