

Durban - A newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped next to a railway line in Umbilo, Durban, on Friday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson, when Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on scene they found the newborn had been deceased.





"The baby had been placed in the packet and while the umbilical cord had been cut, it was present. Unfortunately, paramedics assessed the newborn and he showed no signs of life."

Jamieson said the baby was fully developed.





He said passerby alerted the authorities to the scene.





Jamieson said this was becoming a frequent occurrence and urged people to drop off unwanted babies at hospital or police station or other facilities.





"We urge people to refrain from doing this."





Umbilo SAPS were on scene.





Two KZN mothers are currently in court facing related charges - one for allegedly dumping her baby in a stormwater drain and the other for dumping her baby in the bin because she allegedly thought he was dead.





