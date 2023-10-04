10 342 more suspects arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in a month

Durban — For the second month in a row, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal arrested more than 10 000 suspects in a month. Police arrested 10 342 suspects in September and 10 843 suspects in August for various crimes.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that suspected murderers and wanted armed robbers were among more than 10 000 suspects arrested in September. “Intensified targeted operations as well as the high-density Operation Shanela has ensured that 10 342 suspects were arrested for various crimes across the province of KwaZulu-Natal in the month of September 2023,” Netshiunda said. “Three thousand one hundred and five suspects were arrested for contact crimes. One hundred and ninety-one of them were nabbed in connection with cases of murder, 135 suspects were put behind bars for attempted murder, whereas 246 suspects were arrested for their suspected involvement in cases of rape.

“Two hundred and eight suspects were cornered and arrested in relation to cases of robberies, including house robberies, business robberies, carjacking as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.” Netshiunda said that the police’s relentless efforts also resulted in the recovery of 286 firearms, 21 of which were rifles. Four thousand seven hundred and sixty-one rounds of ammunition were also confiscated. He said that rural safety was also prioritised and 24 suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of stock.

“On crimes committed against women and children, police arrested 194 people as a result of the transgression of the Domestic Violence Act,” Netshiunda said. He added that one thousand seven hundred and seventy-one suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes, while 54 suspects were nabbed in connection with cases of kidnapping. Meanwhile, of the 10 843 suspects arrested in August, 3 295 of them were nabbed for contact crimes; 241 of them were arrested for murder, whereas 140 more suspects were nabbed in connection with cases of attempted murder.

“Cases of assault have been ever increasing in the recent past and police’s efforts to arrest the escalation of such crimes resulted in the capture of 2 106 suspects for this category of crime, with 1 506 suspects nabbed for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm,” Netshiunda said last month. He said that 209 suspects were arrested for various categories of robberies; 266 suspects were arrested for rape; 1 757 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes and a large number of various drugs were seized; and 765 persons were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor. Police recovered 339 firearms and 4 667 rounds of ammunition. Proactive policing also resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons, 530 of them being knives.