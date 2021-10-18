10 Tshwane metro police officers granted R2 000 bail each; one with a previous condition remanded in custody

DURBAN - Ten of the 11 Tshwane metro police department officers were released on R2 000 bail each for allegedly assaulting three men when they went to collect their car at the Tshwane Impound Vehicle Centre on October 2. The officers had allegedly used sjamboks on the men.

The accused, two women and nine men, appeared before the Tshwane Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The accused are Lebohang Precious Lekoadi, 35, Siphamandla Sibanyoni, 29, Rose Busana Nhlanhla, 43, Clemens Mankhedi Mokabang, 37, Tshikani Dennis Valoyi, 38, Matsimele Edgar Chuene, 41, Chauke Headman, Tebogo Lenyai, 34, Khadammbi Humbulani, 35, Richard Maselela, 45, and Matuba Nelson, 44. WATCH: 11 Tshwane metro police officers appeared before the Tshwane Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly assaulting three men with sjamboks earlier this month. VIDEO: @IPID_ZA pic.twitter.com/kIEyZo5sJj — Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) October 18, 2021 Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said Baloyi had a previous conviction of assault, so this was his second assault.

Langa said Maselela had a pending statutory corruption case while Nhlanhla had pending cases of statutory corruption, theft and assault. All are still in service. Bheki Shiba is one of the three civilians allegedly assaulted by eight Tshwane metro police officers when they went to the Tshwane Metro Impound Vehicle Centre to collect their cars. At the start of last week, Ipid had said they were struggling to identify the officers that had assaulted the three men, adding that it had expected the officers to come forward but they had not. Ipid had gone to the officers’ workplace but could not identify them.

However, Ipid had said they would ensure that the victims received justice and the perpetrators were brought to book. In a video taken after the assault, one of the victims said that they were assaulted for no reason, and turned his back to the camera to show his injuries.