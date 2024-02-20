11 lions rescued from Sudan find home at SA cat sanctuary

Durban — Eleven lions that were rescued from war-torn Sudan have found a new home in South Africa at Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary. In November last year, the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws evacuated 48 wild animals from the conflict zone in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

Four Paws returned last month for the emergency rescue of some of the animals, after fighting erupted in the designated safe area near Wad Madani to which the animals had been evacuated. The lions were transferred to the sanctuary on Friday. Four Paws spokesperson Deidré Daniels said the lions spent nine months surrounded by the tragedies of war. The arrival and release of Sudan Lions to LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary. © FOUR PAWS | Hristo Vladev According to IOL, the war erupted on April 15 last year during Ramadaan, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Hemedti, both factions of Sudan's military government.

IOL reported that the conflict centred around Khartoum and Darfur, resulting in 10 000 deaths, up to 12000 injuries, and widespread displacement. Attacks on government sites initiated the war, leading to the division of Khartoum and Omdurman between the rival factions. Daniels said the lions were traumatised, weak, emaciated, and prone to injury. She said they responded positively to the treatment and care they received in the last weeks. At the sanctuary, they will receive specialised care tailored to their needs and finally be able to recover in peace. The arrival and release of Sudan Lions to LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary. © FOUR PAWS | Hristo Vladev The team at Lionrock Big Cat Sanctuary prepared four interconnected enclosures for the new arrivals. This will allow their monitoring and grouping according to their gender and behaviour.

“All Four Paws’ sanctuaries have a strict no-breeding policy, therefore the male lions will be vasectomised. The priority is to provide the lions with the care they need and help them recover from the ordeal of the last months,” Daniels said. She said the lions symbolised a need for change in how humans treat animals. Four Paws CEO and president Josef Pfabigan said more and more conflicts arise in the world, causing humanitarian crises but also posing a threat to captive animals dependent on human care. “We work globally not only to rescue wild animals from cruel and dangerous conditions, but also to prevent their suffering in the first place …” he said.