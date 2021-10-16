11 Tshwane metro police officers to spend the weekend behind bars for allegedly assaulting men with sjamboks

Durban – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Friday that it arrested 11 Tshwane metro police officers for allegedly assaulting three men when they went to collect their car at the Tshwane Impound Vehicle Centre on October 2. Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed the arrests and said the officers would appear in the Tshwane Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On their Twitter page, Ipid said the arrested officers include nine men and two women. Ipid said they would spend the weekend at Pretoria Central and would appear in court on Monday. Corrections 2x females & 9 Males =11,apologies! https://t.co/PGObUPy6rf — Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) (@IPID_ZA) October 15, 2021 In another Tweet, Ipid said the officers would spend the weekend in cells.

“No law provide for police to sjambok anyone. “Police can ONLY use force when their lives are under threats and have no rights to assault anyone,” Ipid said. 11 officers arrested & will spend the weekend in the https://t.co/5TrQEWLhyO law provide for police to sjambok anyone.Police can ONLY use force when their lives are under threats & have no rights to assault anyone pic.twitter.com/ArdjVstSUm — Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) (@IPID_ZA) October 15, 2021 Ipid further said the role of the police was to arrest and nothing else.

Assaulting people meant that they were playing the role of a police officer and judge. Ipid questioned where the officers got sjamboks from because the government did not offer police sjamboks. Ipid also questioned whose interest the police were serving by using sjamboks and assaulting citizens.