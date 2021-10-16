DailynewsNews
Bheki Shiba, one of the three civilians who were allegedly assaulted by eight Tshwane metro police officers when they went to the Tshwane Metro Impound Vehicle Centre to collect their car.
11 Tshwane metro police officers to spend the weekend behind bars for allegedly assaulting men with sjamboks

Durban – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed on Friday that it arrested 11 Tshwane metro police officers for allegedly assaulting three men when they went to collect their car at the Tshwane Impound Vehicle Centre on October 2.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed the arrests and said the officers would appear in the Tshwane Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On their Twitter page, Ipid said the arrested officers include nine men and two women.

Ipid said they would spend the weekend at Pretoria Central and would appear in court on Monday.

In another Tweet, Ipid said the officers would spend the weekend in cells.

“No law provide for police to sjambok anyone.

“Police can ONLY use force when their lives are under threats and have no rights to assault anyone,” Ipid said.

Ipid further said the role of the police was to arrest and nothing else.

Assaulting people meant that they were playing the role of a police officer and judge.

Ipid questioned where the officers got sjamboks from because the government did not offer police sjamboks.

Ipid also questioned whose interest the police were serving by using sjamboks and assaulting citizens.

Following the assault, one of the victims in a video taken after the assault is seen in the video saying that they were assaulted for no reason, and turned for the camera showing all his injuries.

