12 people gunned down in KZN’s bloodiest weekend

Durban — In one of the bloodiest weekends in KwaZulu-Natal, 12 people were gunned down in three separate incidents. On Sunday people woke up to news of five suspected drug kingpins who were shot and killed during a fierce gun battle with the police’s anti-gang unit in Morningside, Durban.

Police said they believed they had broken the back of a syndicate behind a spate of shootings and drug-related crimes in the city. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police’s anti-gang unit was searching for suspects linked to a murder case where three people including a child were shot and killed last month in Springfield, Durban. This is believed to be the murder of another suspected drug lord, Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, with his family just over a week ago.

“They spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.” Police first arrested a suspect who led them to a flat in Morningside. “Following the arrest of the suspect who is currently in police custody, further investigation led the team to an identified premises in Morningside, Durban, where five other suspected drug dealers were shot and killed during a shootout with the police’s anti-gang unit,” said Netshiunda.

Five firearms comprising three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money were seized. The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today). “The suspect will likely face charges of possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.” All five suspects were reportedly from Wentworth and were said to be members of the notorious Hollywood gang which was waging a bitter war over drug territory against other gangs.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who flew to the scene with his police top team, said the incident should send a stern warning to all criminals. He congratulated the police for a “good job” and revealed that one of those killed was the son of a former police officer. Members of the anti-gang unit who raided a flat where five suspects were fatally wounded. Picture: Supplied In a separate incident, six people including women were shot and killed at Umbumbulu, south of Durban.

Netshiunda said police in Umbumbulu responded to reports of a shooting incident in the area and upon arrival they found six lifeless bodies, four lying inside a bedroom and one next to a gate. The owner of the house was found dead not far from his house. He said two of the victims were sisters aged 21 and 16. Police said the owner of the house, aged 35, was suspected to be involved in criminal activities, including dealing in drugs and cable theft.

Community members report that they heard gunshots on Saturday evening, but the bodies were only discovered on Sunday morning. The motive for the killings is unknown but drug-related activities could not be ruled out, said Netshiunda. A taxi driver is alleged to have been shot dead in a drive-by shooting on the N3 in Durban. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA In the third incident, a taxi driver was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the N3 freeway on Sunday. The killing was believed to be linked to one of the taxi wars. Netshiunda said: “Police have opened a case of murder following an incident in which a taxi driver, believed to be in his 30s, was shot and fatally wounded on the N3 southbound near the Brickfield on-ramp on Sunday afternoon.”

He added that the driver, who was driving from Pinetown to Durban, was reportedly shot multiple times by an unknown passenger when the taxi was in motion. No other injuries were reported. South African National Taxi Council spokesperson in the province Sifiso Shangase said it was still early to say anything because they had not yet received all the information. He said their industry was still plagued with bloody violence. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.