13 arrested for drinking and driving in Durban

Durban — The Durban metro police service netted 13 suspects for driving and driving during a roadblock recently. The metro police held a drinking and driving roadblock in Mpumalanga township on Friday night where they arrested 11 men and two women.

The metro police said that the highest reading recorded was 1.17mg and the lowest was 0.30mg. “Don’t drink and drive,” warned the metro police. Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that on weekends they are conducting roadblocks. He said mostly they start on Thursdays and run through until Sunday.

Facebook users reacted to the incident. Khawulani Misumtshezu Msheqebuli Shenge said “great job”. Vukile M Kubheka said Mpumalanga township has a deeper problem and that was drugs.

Thembinkosi Nene said: “Mpumalanga/Hammarsdale is riddled by guns and killings but all you think about is drunkards who are spending their money.” SAPS said that members of the SAPS, the various metropolitan police departments and other law enforcement agencies are more frequently conducting roadblocks and manning other checkpoints to discourage people from drinking and driving. SAPS said that if you are stopped at such a roadblock, and if it is determined that you have consumed more than the legal limit of alcohol that you may legally consume while driving, you will be arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.