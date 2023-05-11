Durban — The advancement in malaria elimination has been threatened by the upsurge of local cases between January and March which resulted in the deaths of 13 people. This was according to the Provincial Executive Council of KwaZulu-Natal, chaired by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube who convened the meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Provincial government spokesperson Bongi Gwala said the Executive Council also received progress made in the malaria elimination programme, with the King Cetshwayo District being the first candidate that has undergone subnational verification for a malaria elimination certification. “However, the Executive Council noted that this advancement in malaria elimination has been threatened by the upsurge of local cases that occurred from January 2023 to March 2023. During this period there have been 13 deaths that were recorded, with eThekwini, which is not an endemic district, accounting for six,” Gwala said. “The Executive Council welcomed interventions that have been implemented to eliminate malaria, especially in the endemic regions of uMkhanyakude, Zululand and King Cetshwayo districts. These include test and treat, entomological surveillance which is focusing on malaria vector mosquitoes and involves sampling activities in the outbreak localities as well as focal spraying. There will be increased health education and promotion campaigns.”

Additionally, Gwala said the Executive Council welcomed the update and status on cholera in KwaZulu-Natal. “The province has had no confirmed cholera cases, however, the three deaths that were reported in KwaZulu-Natal were from Gauteng province,” Gwala said. “The two were buried in Pongola and one in Manguzi in the Zululand and Ukhanyakude District municipalities respectively.”

Gwala said that South Africa has reported 11 cases and two probable cases of cholera. “The country recorded three deaths, one was among the confirmed and two were probable cases who died in Gauteng and buried in KwaZulu-Natal.” Gwala said that the families of the deceased were visited and screened by teams from the Department of Health and municipalities, and no family members presented diarrhoeal symptoms. Both municipalities had proper water supplies.