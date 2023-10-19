15 illegal immigrants in court for contravening the Immigration Act

Durban – Fifteen illegal immigrants were arrested in the Mkhuze area recently for contravening the Immigration Act. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Mkhuze police arrested 15 illegal immigrants for contravention of the Immigration Act following an incident that occurred on October 15 in the Mkhuze area.

“During an operation, 15 illegal immigrants failed to produce valid passports and permits to the police. They appeared before the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on October 16, 2023. They were remanded in custody,” Netshiunda said. According to information received by the Daily News, on October 15, police conducted a multidisciplinary operation in the Mkhuze area. The operation focused on the recovery of drugs, illegal firearms, dangerous weapons, counterfeit goods, the contravention of the Immigration Act, suspect raiding and compliance inspections of liquor outlets. During operations at Mlingo village, Thembalethu and Lindelani areas, 15 immigrants failed to produce valid passports and permits when asked by the police.

The suspects were charged with contravention of the Immigration Act and appeared before the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on October 16. The suspects were remanded in custody for deportation to their respective countries. Meanwhile, speaking to eNCA last month, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato said the BMA started operating officially on April 1. That is when the officials from four government departments were integrated into the BMA. He said that following the deployment of the first cohort of the border guards to six vulnerable areas across South Africa’s ports of entry, about 35 000 people had been intercepted. These were people who were trying to enter South Africa illegally. These people were identified arrested, processed and deported.

Masiapato also said that in addition to their successes, 139 vehicles were also intercepted. The intention was to take them out of South Africa’s borders and possibly sell them. These vehicles were handed over to the SAPS for further investigations. He added that 95 000 people were denied entry for various reasons, including being undesirable. Some of them were wanted in crime-related matters. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.