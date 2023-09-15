166 fires battled by KZN Working on Fire since start of the winter fire season

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working on Fire Programme in KwaZulu-Natal has been working tirelessly alongside partners to save lives and the environment.

WOF said that a total of 166 fires had been fought since the beginning of the winter fire season, with August being the busiest month.

Kokstad team fighting various fires.

“August is one of the windiest months in the winter fire season where we recorded a total of 63 fires compared to July’s 51 fires. (We) dispatched 19 WOF teams to assist in various fire-prone communities, commercial forestry plantations and nature reserves,” said Working on Fire acting general manager Hloniphile Ndlovu.

She said that in recent months, global headlines have been dominated by the onslaught of extreme wildland fires since May 2023. The intensity of the firestorms, with their escalating death tolls which devastated communities, has left the world in shock.