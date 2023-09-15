166 fires battled by KZN Working on Fire since start of the winter fire season

Durban — Working on Fire (WOF) firefighters battled 166 blazes since the beginning of the winter fire season.
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working on Fire Programme in KwaZulu-Natal has been working tirelessly alongside partners to save lives and the environment.
WOF said that a total of 166 fires had been fought since the beginning of the winter fire season, with August being the busiest month.
“August is one of the windiest months in the winter fire season where we recorded a total of 63 fires compared to July’s 51 fires. (We) dispatched 19 WOF teams to assist in various fire-prone communities, commercial forestry plantations and nature reserves,” said Working on Fire acting general manager Hloniphile Ndlovu.
She said that in recent months, global headlines have been dominated by the onslaught of extreme wildland fires since May 2023. The intensity of the firestorms, with their escalating death tolls which devastated communities, has left the world in shock.
“Working on Fire – Kishugu Joint Venture, as the implementing agent of the WOF Programme, plays a critical role in addressing climate change through suppression, mitigation, and adaptation strategies to combat the consequences of these extreme weather events,” said Ndlovu.
She said the most common causes of these fires were human negligence by people like bee hunters, or community members starting a fire to burn rubbish without checking the Fire Danger Index, as well as lack of resources when starting fire breaks and leaving fires unattended.
Fires per regions:
- Zululand coastal: Mbazwana, Manzengwenya, Manguzi and Hluhluwe – 43 fires;
- Zululand inland: Eshowe, Ulundi, Nkandla, Qudeni and Nkonisa – 35;
- Southern KZN – Kokstad, Umzimkhulu, Harding, Ixopo and Underberg – 32;
- Drakensberg/Northern – Cathedral Peak, Bergville, Winterton, Giant’s Castle, Normandien, Royal Natal, Drakensberg, Ladysmith – 22 fires;
- Northern KZN – Vryheid and eDumbe –10 fires; and,
- Midlands – Albert Falls, Wessa, Dargle, Richmond, uMngeni and Kwagubeshe – 24 fires.
Ndlovu continued: “The winter fire season is not over yet. Over WOF 800 firefighters, stationed at 39 bases across the province, remain on high alert and will be ready to provide firefighting services to landowners, nature reserves, plantations, and municipalities.”
She added that Working on Fire celebrated 20 years of implementing integrated fire management through strategic partnerships and creating a stepping stone for thousands of unemployed youths.
