19-year-old in court on drunk driving charge after four people die in KZN crash

Durban - SIX people died in road crashes in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, in three separate incidents, from Friday through to Sunday. Among those dead was a three-year-old.

This was as a driver, who had been involved in one of these, was to appear in court on Monday – charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 19-year-old was arrested following the fatal crash on the N11 near Elandslaagte, 20km from Ladysmith.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide and drunken driving was being investigated by Elandslaagte SAPS.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at 5.30am, the family members were driving in two vehicles, on the N11 near Elandslaagte, when they were involved in an accident with another vehicle. Four family member,s aged between three and 32 years old,were declared dead at the scene, while the other four that were travelling in another vehicle, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The other three occupants in another vehicle sustained minor injuries. A 19-year-old driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of liquor. He will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrates’ Court on Monday,” she said .

KZN Emergency Medical Services said they treated six victims on the scene, who were transported to hospital for further medical care.

On Saturday night, a driver was killed in another crash on the R33, Greytown Road, when a taxi and a bakkie were involved in a collision.

Gwala said that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by New Hanover SAPS.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, at 6pm on the R33, Greytown Road, a taxi and a bakkie were involved in a collision. An occupant in the bakkie was declared dead at the scene, while others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital,” said Gwala.

Paramedics with KwaZulu Private Ambulance responded to the crash, where medics found seven occupants had been injured seriously, with once critical.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a 39-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash, on the N2 freeway, at the Mhlubulweni area.

Gwala said that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Nyoni SAPS.

“It is alleged that on Friday at 11.30am, three vehicles were involved in a collision on the N2 freeway, at the Mhlubulweni area. A 39-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, while others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

IPSS Medical Rescue arrived on scene to find that two vehicles involved a high impact collision, resulting in the death of a driver.

“The other occupants, a family of three, are all in a critical condition and were extricated from the wreck by fire and rescue, using the jaws of life. The patients are under the care of advanced life support practitioners, and will be transported to a medical facility,” said IPSS.

Daily News