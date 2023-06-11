200 new RTI trainees recruited in KZN

Independent Online
The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal conducted assessments on more than 7 000 prospective applicants who came from all corners of the province. The department said that as part of the government’s efforts to create jobs for the youth, it is satisfied with the first phase of the recruitment of 200 RTI trainees. File Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has expressed its satisfaction with the recruitment of 200 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) trainees.

The department said that as part of the government’s efforts to create jobs for the youth, it was satisfied with the first phase of the recruitment of 200 RTI trainees.

On Thursday, the department conducted assessments on more than 7 000 prospective applicants who came from all corners of the province.

Acting Transport MEC Siboniso Duma conducted an oversight visit in some of the centres and voiced his satisfaction with the credibility of the recruitment process.

“The unprecedented interest by young people proves the correctness of our bold plans to invest in massive job creation. We’re also encouraged by the fact that the department ran a very clear selection process, equally, the department has learnt lessons from painful past experiences when it comes to recruitments of this nature. The cohort of new RTI trainees will assist in building the capacity of the department to fight lawlessness on the road,” Duma said.

The department said that more than 3 500 applicants were processed at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, while another 3 500 participated in this selection process at KwaCaluza Community Hall in Pietermaritzburg.

It also said that the mass job creation campaign was part of the commitments and interventions by the provincial government in reducing levels of unemployment and driving skills development.

“This will also improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies and ensure visibility on the road,” the department said.

Daily News

