2024 Comrades Marathon cut-offs revised

This comes after the CMA received numerous appeals and information related to the cut-offs to be implemented at the 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon, prompting the CMA to revise the cut-off times to be applied during this year’s race.

Durban — The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced revised cut-offs three weeks before the 2024 Comrades Marathon.

The move by the CMA signals increased efforts by the CMA to be both runner-focused and responsive to fresh ideas and input related to the growth and improvement of this iconic national event.

CMA race and operations manager Ann Ashworth has confirmed the removal of the first cut-off point at St Johns Avenue, Pinetown.

The amendment has been made to account for the time taken for athletes to cross the start line, the ongoing roadworks at Sherwood and public recommendations made regarding the correct pacing to be applied by athletes in the first half of the race.