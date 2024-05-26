2024 Comrades Marathon: Withdraw fake qualifying information, warns KwaZulu-Natal Athletics

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Athletics has given 2024 Comrades Marathon runners until Monday, May 27, to withdraw any false qualifying information. In a statement issued on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics issued a stern warning to athletes who submitted “false qualifying information” to the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA), ahead of the 97th Comrades Marathon on June 9.

The warning is in line with the provincial athletics federation’s zero-tolerance policy towards those found to be submitting false qualifying details to participate in this year’s edition of the Comrades Marathon or any other event. The “false qualifying information” among others include: Submitting a qualifying time to the CMA knowing you did not run that time (you ran a slower time). Submitting a qualifying time to the CMA knowing you did not run at all, but someone ran the race on your behalf, and you submitted that time as yours. KwaZulu-Natal Athletics gave athletes until 4pm on Monday, May 27, to withdraw any false qualifying information.

Should any athlete fail to withdraw the “false qualifying information” the athlete may upon being found guilty be banned from participating in athletics events in KZN and possibly in South Africa. KwaZulu-Natal Athletics president, Steve Mkasi advised runners that the federation will take harsh disciplinary measures against any participant who is found to have submitted such false information. “It is incumbent on each one of us, be it road running officials or runners, to uphold the ethos of road running and maintain the integrity of the sport. We call on all athletes to do the right thing. We have requested our sister federations from other provinces to issue a stern warning to their members as well,” Mkasi said.

Earlier this month, CMA race and operations manager Ann Ashworth urged athletes to submit accurate information. Ashworth said submitting inaccurate or fraudulent information may result in a participant being barred from taking part in this year’s race. Qualifying for the 2024 Comrades Marathon applied from September 1, 2023, to May 6, 2024. The qualifying criteria for this year’s Comrades Marathon will be to complete a standard 42.2km marathon in under 4 hours and 50 minutes.