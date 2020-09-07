3 Quick things Clicks can do to counter hair ad backlash

Durban - The South African Women Lawyers Association (SAWLA) has provided Clicks with three remedial measures they could put in place following their controversial advertisement which resulted in the EFF causing mayhem at most Clicks stores across the country.

SAWLA, a voluntary, non-profit and non-political organisation of female lawyers which is committed and dedicated to advancing human rights and equal justice for all, is outraged at the retail store Clicks’ advert after an image of a black woman’s hair was labelled ‘dry and damaged’ while the image of a White woman’s hair was labelled as ‘fine and flat’.

SAWLA NEC general secretary Mpho Kgabi said: “Their conduct could have not come at the worst time in September when we are celebrating our heritage and teaching a girl child to embrace the beauty of their natural hair. We are of course the biggest clientele of the health and beauty retailers as women and Clicks should easily realise this not to perpetuate inequality or discrimination against women, especially black women.”

She said the country was still in a process of healing, 26 years into democracy and failure to decisively deal with any form of human rights violations borders on the line of rendering our democracy a mockery.

Kgabi also said that although Clicks apologised for their conduct, SAWLA is of the view that their insensitive and offensive advertisement constitutes a serious human rights violation and must therefore be corrected through a legal process to send a strong message to all those who can commit similar offence in the future. Otherwise would-be offenders can use their apology as an excuse to be absolved of taking responsibility.