3 suspects wanted for murder die in shoot-out with cops

Durban — A murder suspect and two accomplices were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a suspect wanted for murder and his two accomplices were shot dead after they started a gun battle with police on the R612 in Umzinto North, on Wednesday afternoon.

Netshiunda said that police had operational intelligence information and cornered the suspects as they were leaving a mall in Scottburgh. “The police ordered the suspects to stop but the trio ignored them and sped off. A high-speed car chase ensued with police continuing efforts to pull them over,” Netshiunda said. “With police closing in on them, the suspects fired shots at the police officers. Police returned fire, after which three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

Netshiunda said that no police officers were injured. The deceased have been linked to a murder allegedly committed in Dududu in October, 2022.” Earlier this week, a suspected taxi hitman was shot and killed during a shoot-out with police.

Netshiunda said the suspect was on the police’s most wanted list and was killed during a shoot-out with police on Monday. Netshiunda said officers from the Rapid Rail Police Unit and the Provincial Investigations and Tracking Task Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation at Sea View, and cornered the 35-year-old suspect at a house on Braid Avenue. “Upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspected hitman, who was in the taxi industry in the South Coast area, fired shots at the police. A shoot-out ensued, following which the suspect was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

“A 9mm pistol with a filed-off serial number as well as ammunition were found in his possession. “The suspect was being sought for six taxi-related murders in Scottburgh and two in uMbumbulu,” Netshiunda said. He said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been informed for further investigations.