331 murder and attempted murder suspects among 9 595 arrested in KZN in May

Durban — A total of 331 murder and attempted murder suspects were arrested by police in KwaZulu-Natal in May. These suspects form part of the 9 595 arrested for various crimes last month.

Breaking down the statistics, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Some 3 124 (three thousand one hundred and twenty-four) suspects were arrested for contact crimes, 145 of them having been brought to book for murder cases. Another 186 suspects were nabbed for their alleged involvement in cases of attempted murder. “A total number of 295 firearms, inclusive of 11 rifles, 11 shotguns and 12 home-made firearms were removed from the streets; 2 494 (two thousand four hundred and ninety-four) ammunition of various calibre of firearms were also recovered.” On suspects arrested for crimes against women and children, Netshiunda said 205 were arrested for rape, 12 for attempted rape and 32 more for sexual assault.

A total of 155 suspects were arrested for the transgression of the Domestic Violence Act. Switching his focus to robberies, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, Netshiunda said 172 suspects were arrested. “Thirty-eight of those suspects were suspected to have been involved in a string of house robberies,” Netshiunda said.

“A total of 1 489 (one thousand four hundred and eighty-nine) suspects were arrested for assaulting others with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm; 608 (six hundred and eight) more suspects were brought to justice in relation to cases of common assault.” Netshiunda said investigations into property-related crimes led to the arrest of 393 suspects, 216 of them suspected to be involved in burglary at residential premises. Concluding, he said 49 people were arrested for stock theft, 338 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and another 64 people were nabbed for kidnapping.

Three people were also arrested for public violence. Netshiunda said despite the deployment of over 17 000 police officers to safeguard the 2024 national and provincial elections, day-to-day policing continued unhindered and police in the province arrested 9 595 suspects in connection with various crimes in May. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.