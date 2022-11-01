4 killed in crash involving 6 vehicles, 2 trucks on N3 near Mariannhill Toll Plaza

Durban — Four people from the same vehicle were killed in a crash involving six vehicles and two trucks in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning. Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said four females from one vehicle were killed.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Medi Response search and rescue division are currently on scene at a multi-vehicle collision involving six vehicles and two trucks,” Herbst said. “One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and was severely damaged, killing all four occupants. “Multiple patients are being treated on scene, and extrication of the deceased is ongoing.”

The Medi Response search and rescue division, together with their advanced life support paramedics were on the scene of a horrific accident near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza where four people were killed. Picture: Medi Response Herbst added traffic remained affected. “We wish to extend our condolences to those affected,” Herbst said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said at 10am, a truck driver lost control and collided with other vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Four people were declared dead at the scene. Police are still busy at the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.” Earlier, Herbst said that their search and rescue division, together with their advanced life support paramedics, were on the scene of a horrific accident near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. He said search and rescue were extricating four people who had succumbed to their injuries in one of the vehicles. Two or three people had sustained moderate to serious injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement