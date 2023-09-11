50 lizards microchipped in Durban in past year

Durban rescuer Nick Evans and University of KwaZulu-Natal researcher Euan Genevier have reached and surpassed microchipping 50 Nile/water monitor lizards. Evans shared reaching the landmark in their study on Friday.

He said that Genevier started his research project just over a year ago, focusing on the monitors of Durban and Pietermaritzburg. He is looking at a whole host of various aspects of their ecology and behaviour. “I've been eager to collaborate from the Durban side,” Evans said. He said that one of the aspects of Genevier’s project is collecting data such as measurements, weight and more from rescued lizards, and microchipping them.

Evans explained that the microchips were not trackers but were for identification purposes. The same ones are used in pets. “So we’ll know if the lizards are ever caught again. If so, we’d see how they’ve grown, and how far they’ve moved. One can learn a lot from the process,” Evans said. “In just over a year, we’ve hit the 50 microchipped lizards mark in Durban. Our 50th was the recently released female that had become egg-bound, which was saved by Saambr’s (South African Association for Marine Biological Research) veterinary and dangerous creatures team.

“No recaptures, yet, not that we particularly want to ever recapture them, as we hope they stay far from humans,” Evans added. Their first one, from Reservoir Hills. This one taught Euan you should take glasses off when handling monitors, as it slapped his off with its tail. Picture: Nick Evans He said getting to 50 would not have been possible without the help of other rescuers. He thanked The Snake Man – Jason Arnold, Warren’s Small World, Durban South Snake Rescue, David John-Snake Rescuer, and Amanzimtoti’s reptile rescuer, Caitlin Hunt, for getting them to 51 on Thursday.

He also thanked all those who called. “Feel free to keep them coming, although we're happy if you leave them in your garden, provided they’re safe from dogs,” Evans said. He also asked the public to note the following: