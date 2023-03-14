50 more counts for man charged with alleged car fraud

Durban — Fifty more counts are to be added to the two counts of motor vehicle fraud that a Mount Edgecombe man faces. Wayne Kotze, 47, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday where State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu asked that the matter be adjourned until June as the State “had further counts to add”.

There was no indication whether these counts were linked directly to the ones Kotze was already charged with or whether they were unrelated. He is charged with fraud where it is alleged that on June 24 last year at Pinetown Cars on Josiah Gumede Road he unlawfully, falsely, and with intent to defraud Sean Mark Peirce made him believe he would pay the amount of R245 000 to Marquis Finance for the victim’s motor vehicle, an Audi A4. “Whereas in truth and in fact when the accused gave out and pretended as aforesaid, he knew that in truth and in fact he had no intention of settling the outstanding amount which he did not,” alleges the State.

In the second count of fraud, the State alleges that in September last year at Pinetown Cars the accused with intent to defraud Marquis Finance, Aubrey McFarland proceeded to change the ownership of a motor vehicle – an Audi still being financed by them – using fraudulent documents, “as the original log book of this motor vehicle was still in the possession of the above-mentioned company and/ or Aubrey McFarland”. Kotze is currently out on R10 000 bail and made his first appearance in court on October 17 last year. He was remanded pending bail investigations where the State sought to verify his address and establish if he is linked to any outstanding cases. At the time of his bail application, investigating officer Constable AH Ngema said the complainant had traded in a vehicle to Pinetown Cars and Kotza was supposed to settle the finance for the outstanding amount which he did not.