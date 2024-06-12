7 tips to protect yourself from remote jammers

Durban — With the most careful motorists falling victim to remote jammers, the Fidelity Services Group has shared seven tips motorists can protect themselves from remote jammers. Fidelity Services Group marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh said that anyone who has fallen victim to remote jamming will know that sinking feeling when you open your boot and there’s nothing there – no laptop, no handbag, no gym shoes. You look around, dumbfounded. My car was locked. How did this happen?

Hattingh said remote jamming is nothing new but it is not getting old for criminals either. It is on the increase. Explaining what remote jamming is, Hattingh said that when thieves jam the signal from the immobiliser to the car, it does not lock even when the owner presses the ‘lock’ button. A remote jammer is any device that deliberately blocks, jams or interferes with authorised wireless communications. Simply put, Hattingh said, imagine two people, one is talking and the other is listening. But, behind the person talking is a loud sound system. The person listening will not hear the other talking, only the sound system.

Similarly, your car remote is the one talking and the car is listening to the remote for instructions. The jammer is the ‘sound system’ in the above scenario and it is overpowering the car’s ability to listen to the instructions from the remote. “Jamming can interfere with various types of wireless equipment, including the alarm panel, cellphone communication, detectors, fleet tracking systems and radio reporting to a control room. “It goes well beyond your and my car in a shopping centre parking area. These criminals are not only committing theft out of motor vehicles but also theft of motor vehicles, hijacking of vehicles/trucks and cargo and house and business robberies by using remote jamming,” Hattingh explained.

“This well-practised tactic is especially alive and well in public places because, sadly, motorists continue to be vulnerable to it.” Hattingh also highlighted that remote jamming is prevalent in parking areas at shopping malls and petrol stations and that the thieves are often so brazen they don’t even leave the area after hitting their mark, but continue to target others. “These criminals rely on the ability to blend in while people go about their business of parking and shopping and not checking that their cars are locked, or observing anything around them. While security guards and car guards are on high alert for these criminals, remember it is effortless for the thieves to approach a car, open it, pop the boot, take what they want and walk off – they’re not breaking into a car; they aren’t even concerned about what car security devices or vehicle anti-theft systems you may have,” Hattingh said.

“A passer-by may think the thief is the owner of the car – if they notice them at all. And, they breeze through access control systems when they drive out because they seldom draw attention to themselves.” For insurance purposes, Hattingh said since there is often no damage or signs of a break-in, insurance companies can refuse to cover the stolen items unless you are with an insurer that stipulates this type of crime is covered. “While it is reassuring to know you could be covered, the best scenario is to avoid the trauma that comes with being a victim of remote jamming, which is something that can be prevented, with heightened vigilance. A saving grace with an insurance claim may be that most shopping centres and especially garage forecourts have business security systems, like CCTV, which may help your case – or at least help you understand what happened,” Hattingh said.

She said since thieves become increasingly resourceful, it is up to vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles and belongings remain safe. “Stay safe by increasing vigilance and using common sense. Being security-conscious should be a habit, not an after-thought,” Hattingh said. Seven tips to avoid falling victim to remote jammers: