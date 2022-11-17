72 people still missing after KZN floods - Premier Dube-Ncube

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube earlier on Thursday announced that 72 people were still missing since the April floods which battered parts of the province and claimed more than 400 lives. Dube-Ncube said this during a media briefing to give an update on the progress made on the interventions to assist communities and families that were affected by the flood disasters of April and May 2022.

“There are still 72 missing people. DNA services are being rendered with the support of the South African Police Service and recently eight DNA results came back with positive results, which is significant progress. “We are aware that some families are seeking closure, taking into consideration all the sensitivities and emotional issues around this matter.” Dube-Ncube said. Meanwhile, also today, the Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery will consider and adopt the final committee report.

In August, IOL reported that police were struggling with 17 bodies that remained unidentified following the floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Eastern Cape and the North West. This was revealed by acting head of the national Disaster Management Centre, Jurgens Dyssel, when he briefed the Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery on Friday. There were 457 fatalities and 82 missing people reported in KwaZulu-Natal during the floods that caused massive damage to infrastructure and the displacement of people.

