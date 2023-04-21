A man believed to be a taxi owner was gunned down at an intersection in Verulam

Durban — The police are investigating a case of murder after a man believed to be a taxi boss was gunned down at an intersection in Verulam on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Verulam police are investigating a murder case following an incident in which a man was reportedly fatally shot by unknown people at the intersection of R102 and Kissoon Road in Ottawa, Verulam on Thursday afternoon.”

He said the motive for the killing is unknown. The victim was shot dead by unknown people at the intersection of R102 and Kissoon Road in Ottawa, Verulam on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Rusa received multiple calls from the public from 2.09pm. He said several callers reported that two occupants of a white VW Polo drove up to the deceased’s white Ford Ranger bakkie.

“The passenger exited the VW Polo and opened fire on the bakkie with an R5 rifle. The vehicle and the deceased were struck multiple times,” Balram said. He said that all available reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival discovered the driver slumped in his seat. “He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. His 9mm pistol was recovered in his holster attached to his pants. Several spent high-calibre cartridges were recovered at the scene,” Balram said.

He said the victim was confirmed to be a taxi boss from Ndwedwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal. The victim was shot dead by unknown people at the intersection of R102 and Kissoon Road in Ottawa, Verulam on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man was shot dead in a shooting incident on the M7 after Main Road before 10am on Thursday morning. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the service arrived on the scene to find total carnage.

Jamieson said it is believed that a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side. “A man believed to be in his forties was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was assessed by paramedics however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.