A new chapter begins at Ullovu Secondary School

HLENGIWE MFEKA Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer, visited the state-of-the-art Ullovu Secondary School in Illovu, uMlazi District, on Friday. She said free high-quality education was a human right.

The school, built four years ago, costs R45 million and has 25 standard classrooms, three multi-purpose classrooms, a media centre, a computer room, and an administration block with seven offices. It also has two sick rooms, a laboratory, a special room, six storerooms, a strong room, a kitchen, 14 girls’ toilet stalls, 10 boys’ toilets and urinals, and two paraplegic toilets. In addition, the school boasts a guard house, soccer field, combo court, and fencing. Ullovu Secondary School uMlazi District ward councillor Menzi Manqele said the school was a better version of what they had and would improve the children’s prospects.

Ullovu Secondary School is a smart school replete with uncapped wi-fi, laptops on laptop charging trolleys, individual teacher laptops, one smart classroom with an interactive screen, a non-reflective whiteboard, a data projector in each classroom, and an ICT laboratory with an interactive ultra-short throw data projector. During its construction, 37 job opportunities were created with people from the area employed. Ullovu Secondary School. KwaZulu-Natal head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo said the school was a Maths and Science school, equipped with all the necessary tools to teach pupils in the 21st century.

“This school was opened four years ago and will have its first NSC class. We are officially opening and I believe this is one of the schools that will do well,” he said. The Class of 2024, is Ullovu’s first matric cohort. Frazer expects nothing but a 100% pass rate with all the resources and technology they have. Ullovu Secondary School Community members said they were relieved to have a school right in their neighbourhood as their children did not have to walk long distances to school. They said the school offered the best education, judging from their children’s grades.

They said they would take care of the school and work with the teachers. Head girl Simphiwe Sibiya hoped sponsors would come forward and provide sports equipment. “As learners, some do well in academics, and others do well in sport. No dream should be taken for granted. Sport is what keeps learners happy and willing to go to school,” she said.

Ullovu Secondary School pupils using their laptops. Picture: Supplied Chief director of Rural and Inclusive Education, Jabu Khoza, said: “My job is to strive for equality in rural and township areas. “I am responsible for ensuring that there is equality and quality education in all of our schools.” Digital Technology teacher for Grades 8 and 9, Ms Mthembu said pupils could now learn how to code at a very young age.

“This means we have a short throw where a learner comes to class and learns with the internet without opening a book. This enables them to have skills like creating a CV. “As teachers, we are so happy because we are moving from a paper learning method to a laptop learning method. This new method teaches our learners new skills and techniques.” Ullovu youth leader Nqobani Shabalala said they would help the school in whichever way they could.