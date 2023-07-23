A night of glitz and glamour at Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Durban — It was a night of glitz and glamour, and ululation as actors and actresses across TV and film scooped awards on Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards this weekend at International Convention Centre, Durban. Veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni who scooped the Best Supporting Actress - TV Award as Njinji in Uzalo, said the late Simon Mabhunu Sabela was her mentor.

“You know this award is special to me because the late Simon Sabela was my mentor. He is the one who chose me out of all the girls in the township- he said ‘This one, come let’s go and work’. At first I didn’t want to because I was a dancer not an actress but I followed and here I am now,” she said. Thembi also said that she wants to lecture aspiring thespians into blossoming into any character. Another veteran actress Baby Cele who scooped Best Supporting Actress - Film for Ukhumbuzile film, said this film was the most challenging film ever.

“I am happy you know, especially for the writer of Ukhumbuzile (Smanga Cebani) , who is a very brave young man, who I have done everything to assist him. It was very tough and I am really proud of him” “At times I had regrets, but today we made it. If it wasn't for my patience in assisting him in this film I wouldn't have been getting this award today. I got so emotional seeing Cebani winning as well,” Said Cele. Smanga Cebani from Ndwedwe, Durban is a writer and lead actor of Ukhumbuzile, which won the Best Made for TV Film.