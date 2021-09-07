'A shining light has been dimmed', says premier Sihle Zikalala on kaMagwaza-Msibi’s death

DURBAN - PREMIER Sihle Zikalala was accompanied by Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, MEC for Public Works and Human Settlement Ntuthuko Sibiya, among others, to pay their condolences to the family of the late National Freedom Party leader and founder, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in Ulundi. “In this sad moment, on behalf of the province and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish to pay our deepest condolences about the passing of kaMagwaza-Msibi, and to express to her family, friends and colleagues our own sense of loss,” says Zikalala.

Zikalala added that the recent passing of kaMagwaza-Msibi was untimely and would affect the country’s political sphere. “A shining light has been dimmed in our politics and development agenda with the untimely passing of kaMagwaza-Msibi. We remember kaMagwaza-Msibi as one of the hard-working councillors, senior party leader and member of parliament for the NFP.” “Having worked with kaMagwaza-Msibi as a former mayor of Zululand from 2011 and her party, she embodied the character of a firm leader, who was also an activist, grounded and passionate about people and their needs,” Zikalala explained.

“We wish to express our condolences to her family, as well as the leadership and membership of the NFP. We also want to commit and reassure them that we are with them during this difficult time.” Zikalala said that kaMagwaza-Msibi was a revolutionary leader who deepened democracy by challenging the political status quo, especially in rural areas. “We also would like to emphasise that the leadership she provided, especially in the area of Zululand, assisted in deepening democracy, since rural areas, in particular, have been known to be contested only by the African National Congress together with the Inkatha Freedom Party, but she was able to emerge with the NFP, and they provided a political space which led to the eradication of areas that were defined as political strongholds of certain parties.”

Zikalala says kaMagwaza-Msibi would also be remembered for the love and care she showed for young girls and women. President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences regarding the passing of Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi on Monday. “Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was a leader who devoted herself to the betterment of the lives of young people and women and set a strong example for how this could be achieved.

“She held leadership positions in civil society, local government, national government and Parliament, where she conducted herself with the best interests of communities and the country at heart. May her soul rest in peace.” Magwaza-Msibi died at the uMhlanga Hospital in Durban on Monday after being reportedly at the hospital for two weeks. NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe confirmed the sad news about her death and said it was a result of cardiac arrest.