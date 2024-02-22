Abandoned newborn dumped on doorstep rescued by gogo

APHIWE MTHEMBU Durban — A 56-year-old woman from Inanda was left in shock after discovering a newborn baby on her doorstep on Tuesday.

Cebile Nsele said she heard an infant crying in the early hours of the morning. She told the Daily News that she rescued the baby boy but had no clue who it belonged to. “The baby was in a shopping bag, wrapped in a dirty cloth. There was dry blood on his head and the navel was not removed. I don’t know when the baby was delivered.”

Nsele said when she went outside she did not see anyone suspicious, which left her wondering who left the child on her doorstep. “I don’t think whoever left the baby knew that the refuse compactor truck was coming, if she knew she would have put the baby inside the waste bag.” The baby was taken to a healthcare facility for examination.

“The baby is cute and looks healthy. If the social workers allow me, I will take it. He is just a blessing from heaven,” she said. “I’ve seen these stories on television and in newspapers, but never in my lifetime would have imagined that I would witness this scenario on my doorstep.” Mhlaba Memela, spokesperson for KZN Department of Social Development, said it was unfortunate that there were still people who dumped children, regardless of available options.

“We have always been urging people to put their children up for adoption when they find themselves unable to take care of them. This government introduced child support grants to ensure that they are taken care of. “Dumping a child is a serious crime. We are grateful that the child was found alive. “We also want to call on the family that found the child to get in touch with social workers,” said Memela.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Inanda are investigating a case of child abandonment after a newborn baby boy was found dumped on Tuesday morning. “The baby was found wrapped in a blanket. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the mother of the child to contact the Inanda police or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” said Netshiunda.