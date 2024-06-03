ABC speaks out on poll results

NKOSINGIPHILE DLADLA Durban — Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla said the number of objections lodged with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following the election speaks to claims of vote rigging.

This comes after objections by parties who felt the counting was not as fair and transparent in the national and provincial elections. ABC did not secure any votes across the national, provincial and regional ballots in the eThekwini region. The party leader had recently been in coalition with the ANC. According to Mavundla, based on their ideology, they have told their constituents that they were no longer required as part of South Africa which is why they have been calling for reconfiguration.

“We have told the people of KwaZulu that they are no longer required as part of South Africa hence the ABC has been calling for the reconfiguration of South Africa where the Zulu independent state can be for the people of KwaZulu,” said Mavundla. He said while they have not done well in the election, they were pleased to see the party (ANC) that put the country in this mess losing many seats. “Their former MPLs and MPs as well as ministers and MECs will test how it feels to be in the bracket of the unemployed,” said Mavundla.

The ABC describes itself as an Afrocentric, Pan-Africanist and womanist revolutionary movement. The party contested the 2021 municipal elections, targeting Durban and the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. Recently, the ABC has also branded itself as a party in support of an independent Zulu state.