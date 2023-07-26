Accused denies knowing councillor he allegedly killed

Durban — Murder accused Mxolisi Gcabashe denied knowing ANC eThekwini councillor Minenhle Mkhize residence in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Mkhize was shot dead at his home in Cliffdale last year. Gcabashe from KwaNyuswa, is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of semi-automatic firearm and unlawful possession of firearms.

“I did not know the car that the deceased drove, I do not have a firearm,” said Gcabashe. His co-accused Ntokozo Ndlela was found not guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of semi-automatic firearm by the court on Tuesday. Gcabashe got on the witness box to be cross examined by his representative Advocate Louis Barnard. Gcabashe told the court that on the day Mkhize was killed he was with Ndlela, his brother Siyabonga and the state witness who is currently on witness protection and cannot be named.

He said when he was at KwaNyuswa in a car wash he received a call from Ndlela who was the other person who drove his vehicle, as he did not have a licence, because police took it in 2021 when he was arrested. The State alleges that this vehicle was a gateway car. Gcabashe said Ndlela told him that he needed assistance with the car to go to his brother who lives at Cliffdale.

“Ndlela who said he was at his girlfriend’s flat in Durban would take a taxi and we would meet at Inchanga,” explained Gcabashe. He said they indeed met with Gcabashe and Ndlela got behind the steering wheel and they drove to Cliffdale. He said they picked up Siyabonga and on the way they met with someone (State witness who is on witness protection) and they all went to Hammarsdale Mall. He said Siyabonga said he wanted to go and withdraw money at Boxer. Gcabashe added that after that Siyabonga got them drinks at the mall and they all went to Mahlubini Shisanyama in Cliffdale. He further said they moved to another tavern called KwaMdlalose to buy drinks that were not available at Mahlubini. He further said after that they went back there and had drinks, from then moved to KwaNyuswa and later went back to Cliffdale to drop off the two guys but went back to Mahlubini for about 20 minutes and then dropped the guys off.

Gcabashe disputed what the state witness who was with him on this day said. The witness had told the court that Gcabashe once got off the car in Cliffdale by Mkhize's home, and a short while gunshots were heard. The witness had said they were all shocked, and that when he came back to the car, a firearm that Gcabashe had been carrying fell on the ground. "He picked it up and told us not to say anything," said the witness.