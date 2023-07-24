Accused found guilty of killing and robbing Independent Media staff member

Durban — The family of a murdered Independent Media staff member has welcomed the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court conviction of Lethukuthula Ngwenya for murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances, on Monday. The 24-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Bongumusa Prince Mavuso, 42, who died on 23 September 2021 following a hijacking and robbery two days prior in Mpophomeni, Inanda.

Mavuso began working at Independent Media in August 2007 as a printer’s mechanic. He had worked at Insights Publishing's engineering department for 14 years. Evidence from two state witnesses was that Mavuso had transported them along with a spiritual healer to the river for a ritual. While they were changing clothes and preparing to go into the river, Mavuso indicated that he was not feeling well and went to sit in the car. They then saw three people approaching from down the river and noticed that one of them was someone they knew from Inanda. When the trio got close to Mavuso’s vehicle they drew firearms and held them up.

Mavuso threw his wallet and cellphone on the ground and soon after that the accused shot him and drove off in his car. The deceased’s fiancée Nomzamo Bhengu, aunt Samkelisiwe Buthelezi and his sister Nonhlanhla Mavuso during a court break at Ntuzuma Magistrate's court. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Speaking outside court, Mavuso’s sister Nonhlanhla said“ We are happy that he was found guilty because all the evidence pointed to him(Ngwenya) and witnesses did not fabricate evidence against him. “As we move now to him being sentenced on Friday, we would be satisfied if he was handed a life sentence,” she said.

Nonhlanhla said she believed that if the accused was handed a sentence less than life that would see him eligible for parole in coming years, he would most likely commit a crime again. “Him being out in society means he’ll most probably commit another crime, leaving other children growing up without fathers and sisters without brothers. My brother was my mother’s only son and now we have no male figure at home, he was the breadwinner.” Magistrate Ravi Pillay convicted Ngema saying that evidence was clear that the Mavuso died from complications as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen where the contents of the colon entered the abdomen, and led to an infection.