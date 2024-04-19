Durban — The trial into the murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer who was kidnapped and killed by having his throat slit is to be heard in the Scottburgh High Court in six months. In May 2023 Shan Dwarika, 63, was kidnapped from his property at Sea Cow Lake that he was renovating to sell.

He was taken to Inanda where he was forced into a bush and his throat was slit, his remains were recovered about six days after his murder. Four men were arrested and charged with his murder, two of whom were known to Dwarika as they had lived on the property being renovated for some time before he kicked them out. On Thursday, Siyabonga Freeman Mahaye, 36, Thobani Mhlongo, 23, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Sihle Mkhize, 23, appeared before Judge Jacqueline Henriques in the Durban High Court where the State indicated that the matter was trial-ready.

State advocate Kelvin Singh said the dates for the trial are October 7 to November 1, 2024. He said senior State advocate Krishen Shah is the prosecutor in the trial, set to be heard in the Scottburgh High Court. The State alleges that Mahaye, Mhlongo, and Makhaye approached the 63-year-old Dwarika on May 28, last year, when he had come to check on his property in Sea Cow Lake, which he was renovating to sell to Pastor Miya. They forced Dwarika into the rear seat of his vehicle, a black Honda SUV, driving off with him. According to the State, the summary of facts in the matter is that at some stage accused 4, Mkhize, joined Mhlongo and Makhaye who had held Dwarika captive at knifepoint in his vehicle.

The State said that during this time, further demands for more money were made to the lecturer, following which these purchases were made with his banking facilities. Dwarika’s remains were recovered on June 3. A post-mortem examination of Dwarika’s body established that the cause of death was a slashing injury to the neck. It’s alleged that the renovations at Dwarika’s property were being delayed due to building materials continuously being stolen.

"At the suggestion of Pastor Miya, Mahaye, Mhlongo, and Makhaye were allowed to stay at this property on condition that they keep the house secure and assist with renovations pending the sale of the house. "It was agreed that they were not going to pay rent and Dwarika was going to only pay them for renovations done, the State said. Despite the trio occupying the property, the thefts continued, and on May 26, Dwarika ejected them from his property," the State alleges.