Accused in murder of former mayor to consult with lawyers

Durban — The pre-trial for three men alleged to have executed the former mayor of Verulam, Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo, has been adjourned to August 10. Naidoo, 74, owned a farm that he lived on in Canelands, Verulam.

His body was dumped in a sugar cane field following a robbery where his firearms and Toyota Hilux were taken. Sibongiseni Langa, Clement Nkwanyana and Ignatius Chihoho stand accused of the 2022 murder and robbery, and appeared in the Durban High Court before Judge Peter Olsen on Monday. State prosecutor Denardo MacDonald asked for the pre-trial to be adjourned for Nkwanyana and Chihoho to consult with their legal representatives. Nkwanyana is represented by advocate S Njambatwa, while Chihoho’s defence is HS Ililo.

The State alleges that the accused decided and planned to rob the victim of his belongings and to kill him. It is alleged that a bridge on the farm belonging to the victim was damaged and required repairs. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Naidoo enlisted the assistance of his employee to repair the bridge, the State said. Unbeknownst to the victim, the plan to rob and kill him was already in motion.

It is alleged that the men lay in wait in the bushes nearby. At some stage, the accused accosted the victim and forcibly moved him to his farmhouse where his hands and feet were bound. “After removing items from the house of the deceased, he was placed in his vehicle and taken to a secluded spot where he was executed.

“The post-mortem report reflects the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. The offence was pre-meditated and planned by the accused.” The men are also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm without a licence and ammunition. The State alleges that aggravating circumstances are that the accused inflicted grievous bodily harm before, during, or after the commission of the offence.