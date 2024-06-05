Accused knifeman sent for evaluation

Durban — A man accused of killing a Durban mother in the presence of her family will have to have a mental evaluation. Grayson James Beare, 44, made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Beare’s appearance was in relation to the stabbing of a woman and two of her family in Glenmore on June 2. “The woman died, and her family members, who were also stabbed, were seriously injured.” She said the matter was adjourned to June 11, for bail investigation and for Beare to undergo a mental assessment.

“The state is opposed to bail and Beare will remain in custody.” The accused’s family issued a statement saying: “It is with shock and dismay that the Beare family learnt of the heinous attack on the Hoosen-Preston family in the early hours of Sunday morning. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, the deceased’s loved ones and community, and heartfelt prayers for a full recovery for those injured.” The South African Jewish Board of Deputies also strongly condemned the attack in a statement.

“Beare’s actions or views do not represent the Jewish community who have expressed sympathy to the families for their loss and pray for a speedy recovery for those injured. “Our thoughts are with them at this heartbreaking time.” “It is appalling and unacceptable that a tragic situation has been turned into vilification campaign of the broader Jewish community.