Accused on trial for murder of torched victim abandons bail

Durban — The family of a 28-year-old Ntuzuma man – who was burnt to death after being assaulted and stripped naked in Shakaskraal in July – hope for more arrests in the murder case. This follows the arrest of 28-year-old Mkhombiseni Magaqa by Umhlali Police for the murder of Mfanafuthi Mzamo Manqele.

“He appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on August 28 and the case was remanded to November 6,” Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said at the weekend. According to a family member of Manqele’s, who preferred not to be named for safety reasons, Magaqa abandoned his bail application on September 4 when he appeared for the second time. It is alleged that on the day he was killed, Manqele had gone to the shops with another man who lived close to where he was renting a place.

He had been living in Mhlali for less than a week after moving there to be closer to his place of employment in Ballito. The family say what they know is that while he was at the shop there was some sort of altercation between local youngsters and Manqele and the man he was with. In the heat of the altercation the man that Manqele was with fired a warning shot into the air. Manqele was allegedly beaten to a pulp and his neighbour managed to escape.

The family say that their son was stripped naked and assaulted, he was doused with petrol and set alight. On Sunday the relative, who has been attending court from the time Magaqa made his first appearance on August 28, said he believed the accused was not alone in committing the murder. “We want justice, that’s all we want, because we don’t know why he was killed and that is the only thing we want to know.

“The mere fact that the accused has abandoned bail is a telling sign that he knows something about Mfana’s murder. “The accused was not alone when he did this, we know this. Everyone who is involved must be arrested. “These people who did such a lawless thing can’t be roaming free living their lives after taking Mfana’s life like it was nothing.”

He said at the time of the murder pictures of Manqele’s charred body were shared on social media along with untrue comments. “They said a phara (woonga addict) was killed, which is not true. “He was employed and was a decent person. This hurt us as a family very much.