Accused testifies in Chatsworth pensioner murder trial

Durban — The accused in the murder case of a Chatsworth pensioner who was killed during a robbery took the stand on Monday in the Durban High Court where the trial is being heard. Jinsee Ram was allegedly strangled to death during a robbery in her Kharwastan home in 2020 where more than R80 000 was taken. Her daughter Sangetha Prithipaul, who witnessed her murder, was assaulted to the point where she lost consciousness.

Bheki Msomi faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravated circumstances. On the stand, Msomi brought the court into his confidence saying that while he was present when the robbery began, he did participate. The matter was last heard in February when the State wrapped up its case, the defence is currently presenting its case to the court.

Evidence already led in the trial by Prithipaul is that she saw Simphiwe Cele who was Jinsee’s employee on top of her mother strangling her. The court also heard how on the day of the robbery Msomi, Cele, Mthethunzima “Stars” Mpepho and Luvo Mtshezane (another accused who has since died) lay in wait in Ram’s garage overnight and struck after her husband drove off in his car in the morning. Cele who had been initially charged with Msomi is currently at a state psychiatric hospital after he was deemed unfit for trial.

Msomi testified that he had not known that there would be a robbery taking place. He said that he had gone to the house understanding that he would be provided with temporary work, as promised by Mtshezane over the phone to him. Msomi said that he had been at his homestead in Bhamshela when he got the telephone call from Mtshezane.

“He said that he had managed to secure a piece job for me where three people were needed. When I asked him what kind of job, he said that he didn’t know. He had heard about the job from another guy... (and0 there was work at the post office.” He said that he told his mother about this prospective employment asking her for transport money from Maphumulo to Burlington. The trial continues.