Accused widow of slain Durban metro cop abandons bail bid

Durban — The wife of the murdered Durban metro police Captain Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela abandoned her bail application at the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, saying she was concerned about her safety. Nongcebo Faith Ntombela is accused of masterminding the assassination of her husband.

He was shot and killed outside his home at uMlazi S section in May while closing the gate. On Tuesday, Nongcebo’s attorney, Ashwin Rughbeer, told magistrate Thulani Mbuyazi the accused would like to suspend her bail application. “For now my client would like to suspend the bail application. There are reasons for that and one of them is that she does not feel safe,” he said. The magistrate asked Nongcebo if this was true and she said it was. He then postponed the case to October 9. State prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said an investigation would be conducted into the firearm that was used to kill Ntombela. Outside the court, family and friends of the victims were singing.

Captain Ntombela’s brother, Nkosinathi, said all they wanted was for justice to be served. He said they did not want the accused to get bail. “As we speak right now she took all the furniture at my brother’s house. We don’t know who gave it to her because that house belongs to my brother and he is the one who bought everything,” he said. Ward councillor Sthembiso Nyawose, who was in court, said he had come to support the Ntombela family. He said women who killed their husbands should face the wrath of the law.

“They must be punished because this is unacceptable,” said Nyawose. The accused appeared in court wearing a black dress and her spectacles. She appeared calm but was not smiling this time around as she was last week. Last month hitman Mandlenkosi Ntombela was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Captain Ntombela. He entered into a plea bargain with the State to reveal who had sent him to kill the police officer.