Actor and rapper uplifts underground artists

Durban — Rapper and actor John “Coffee C” Hene is known for his role as Mr Sokhulu in the SABC 2 “Muvhango” soapie. The award-winning hip hop artist, radio personality and actor from Ga-Mashashane, Polokwane, in Limpopo wears many hats that include fashion design and public speaking. Recently, he has taken community upliftment as his leading interest and is working with local artists on a music compilation.

After realising that Limpopo hip hop artists were struggling to get platforms to showcase their work, this year he decided to host a platform where any hip hop artists in Limpopo can submit their songs to him and the most deserving ones will be featured in the Limpopo Best Hip Hop Mixtape with free marketing and possible bookings. “This competition for Limpopo’s best hip hop artist will be released on August 1 this year. I aim to push the guys who are lacking platforms. The music competition will be released on August 1 this year, featuring as finalists Benny P, Rappy SA, Brizy King, Lalas Kholo, Them Nikkaz, Ably Canvas, Quizzi P, Piper Pipes, Double X, Matchstick, Vicc Llyon, Gmax, DJ Trata, and Wizard the Bootleg,” he said. “The little contribution you make is part of changing the world,” he said.

Rapper and actor John “Coffee C” Hene is on a mission to uplift underground artists with his new album collaboration. Picture: Supplied Coffee C started in entertainment in 2003 as a DJ and later in 2008/2009 he began writing music. He worked and performed with many music giants in South Africa and internationally, including the UK, US, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Botswana, to name a few. He said that he always believed that through music our nation can heal and be educated. He is from a small village with little infrastructure. He believes that helping young up-and-coming artists and most of the artists who are struggling to get the right platforms is a good way to make our country a better place. He is also a project manager at the Mzansi Traditional and Cultural Music Awards.

“My very important objective now is that music competition, which will give young artists a platform and encourage them with their gift of art,” said Coffee C. He also has other plans for his community. “Apart from that, I am preparing for this year’s Mzansi Traditional and Cultural Music Awards and putting together the initiative called ‘Our Community, we are a big family’ to help the less fortunate in our local neighbourhoods,” he said.