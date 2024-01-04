Durban — Maskandi music has been trending on social media since New Year’s Eve with the song of the year on Ukhozi FM, Khuzani’s Umjolo Lowo, and runner-up song by Mthandeni SK featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu’s Paris being of the genre. In celebration of African heritage, Castle Milk Stout announced a collaboration with Ukhozi FM and actor Wiseman Mncube as its ambassador for culture awareness and maskandi music.

The Daily News caught up with Mncube to discuss the importance of maskandi music and culture in media and society. Mncube said African culture is misrepresented and that other genres do not capture the essence of African culture the way that maskandi music does because it does not sound Western and the sound has not changed drastically over the years. “When we listen to Khuzani, Mthandeni, and others the sound is similar to the music we grew up listening to by Mgqumeni (late maskandi musician) for example. It has not been tampered with and the artists respect the sound; they are rooted,” he said.

Speaking of the influence of the genre on the youth, he said that although there is an influence most young people shy away from the genre in fear of looking old. He said that this campaign is something to be proud of in bringing back the essence of African music and culture and reminded the youth of who they are. He also said that the brands miss the mark by partnering with the wrong people because of clout and artists influence the essence of culture. “Maskandi has changed in recent years but not significantly. I also do not have a song in mind that I can say is my ultimate favourite but the genre itself speaks to me, as an actor I hear poetry, healing and storytelling. I feel inspired by listening to such songs because they resonate with my art,” he said.

His role in Shaka Ilembe involved a lot of research, and prayers as he channelled the spirit of Zwide and the same applies in every role, he said. In a statement, Castle Milk Stout said this collaboration goes beyond a mere two-week campaign; it’s a melodious odyssey spanning a decade of cultural dedication. “This collaboration extends beyond radio frequencies. It’s a cultural expedition inviting South Africans to rediscover their roots. Through the Siyay’jika Music Special and the Castle Milk Stout Selection on New Year’s Eve, we amplify the volume of cultural conversations,” it read.