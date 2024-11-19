Addressing the construction mafia: Durban summit aims for crime-free sites

Durban — Extortion by criminal networks in the construction sector known as the construction mafia is expected to be at the centre stage at the construction summit which will take place in Durban on Tuesday (today). The Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites organised by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), in collaboration with the SAPS and the Construction Industry Development Board (cidb), is a direct response to the extortion crime which has wreaked havoc in the country.

Although it has been prevalent in the construction and taxi industries, this crime has escalated to business areas and communities in the form of protection fees. In the construction, the term was made popular by rogue business forums, who demanded a certain amount of money from the main contractor in order to allow him to continue with the project. Those contractors who refused the offer received death threats and their projects were disrupted by a group of people disguised as locals crying for job opportunities. In the taxi industry, it is alleged that bully taxi bosses usually taxi associations’ chairpersons would at any given time demand money from taxi owners without explaining what it was. In other businesses, certain criminal networks within communities would approach local business owners such spaza shops, taverns and offer protection by force then demand money as compensation for protecting them.

In a statement issued by the department on Monday it said the Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites will address the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security, and other criminal activities in construction sites, as well as to promote practical solutions for building crime-free environments within the construction industry. “The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Honourable Dean Macpherson, expressed his strong commitment to addressing crime on construction sites across the country. This is a fulfilment of a promise he made shortly after taking office to host a summit to deal with construction site stoppages nationwide. Construction sites should be places where workers build not just structures, but also a sense of safety, respect, and trust,” read the statement. The Public Works and Infrastructure Minister will be a keynote speaker together with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Other speakers include Premier Thami Ntuli and eThekwini Municipality mayor Cyril Xaba.

Apart from focusing on crime, the finance minister will reflect on the impact on investments on the country’s economy by the scourge. The summit will also provide an opportunity for networking and forging partnerships aimed at improving site security and promoting the safety of workers. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.