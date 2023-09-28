ADeC calls for township street patrollers to be employed permanently by eThekwini Municipality

In the notice of motion Reddy filed last week he said the patrollers together with PEP and EPWP (Expanded Public Works Programme) staff should be permanently employed by the City.

Durban — African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader and councillor in eThekwini, Visvin Reddy, is expected to table a motion in a full council meeting on Thursday to push for the absorption of township street patrollers into the Presidential Employment Programme (PEP).

“As councillors, it is our responsibility to ensure that the City is effectively utilising its resources to benefit the entire community. Therefore, I, Councillor Visvin Reddy of ADeC, submitted a motion proposing that the council review the terms of reference for EPWP and PEP workers. Currently, the council is spending millions every month on stipends paid to these workers, yet they are making no impact whatsoever. There is no clear programme with definite KPIs and reporting lines. If managed effectively, this work programme can prove extremely beneficial to the City. Therefore I propose that all these workers' contracts be made permanent,” read the motion.

Reddy said that currently, these workers are on a month-to-month contract and have no job security, and added that it is inhumane and goes against the principles of creating sustainable jobs. He said by making their contracts permanent, the City will not only be creating job security, but also empowering them to be more productive in their work.

These workers can be utilised in cleaning programmes, safer cities programmes, health education, social assistance and myriad other critical services currently provided by committed and dedicated volunteers. He further said the programme has proven to be working well in Cape Town and should be implemented here.