Africa Health Research Institute secures R1.6 billion in funding for health challenges

Durban — The Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has secured R1.6 billion in funding to respond to urgent health challenges. AHRI received the award from Wellcome Trust.

AHRI’s pioneering scientific research toward achieving its vision, which is the optimal health and well-being of under-resourced populations, will be supported by the seven-year grant. The R1.6bn grant will allow AHRI to expand its research over the next seven years to address key questions, including: How can HIV be prevented in rural communities?

How can HIV be cured?

How can TB spread be prevented in rural communities?

Do new vaccines prevent TB disease?

How can new infections such as Covid-19 be identified early and controlled?

How can mental health disorders in rural adolescents best be treated? The grant will also support AHRI in its mission to train the next generation of African scientists.

Dr Bongiwe Mahlobo in the lab at Africa Health Research Institute. Picture: Supplied Reacting to the good news, AHRI executive director Professor Willem Hanekom said: “This grant is a vote of confidence in our ability to produce excellent scientific research, with demonstrable impact. We believe our broad research value chain, from population to basic sciences, and strong collaborations with communities and other research stakeholders place us in a unique position to address some of the most pressing health challenges facing under-resourced populations globally.” Wellcome chief research programmes officer Cheryl Moore said: “AHRI is extremely well positioned to lead world-class research into long-standing threats such as TB and HIV, and is also advancing research into newer, but no less significant, challenges such as Covid-19 and adolescent mental health. AHRI brings together scientific expertise across a diverse range of research fields, coupled with strong links to local communities. “Wellcome is proud to continue to partner with AHRI to support outstanding African-led science, working to improve health outcomes for communities in South Africa and across Africa.”

Professor Mark Emberton, Dean, UCL Faculty of Medical Sciences, said: “AHRI is a significant partner for UCL in Africa. Our shared commitment to excellence allows for robust academic exchange and opens new avenues for translating research into tools and therapies to benefit the health of under-resourced populations. Wellcome's funding for an additional seven years adds a new chapter of sustainability and progress to our journey.” Located at the heart of the global HIV/TB co-epidemics in KZN, AHRI’s research focuses on understanding and responding to diseases that are the major causes of illness and death in South Africa. This includes HIV; tuberculosis (TB); emerging infections – such as Covid-19 – and neglected infections such as hepatitis B; and adolescent mental health. Twenty-eight faculty members drive the institute’s cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research. AHRI hosts a world-leading health and demographic surveillance system (HDSS) in rural northern KZN, and its laboratories are among the most sophisticated in Africa. The institute’s dedicated clinical trials unit tests new vaccines and drugs, while implementation trials are used to find the best ways to bring health innovations to people.