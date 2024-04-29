Africa’s first solar powered boat to debut in Monaco

Durban — The Durban University of Technology (DUT), in collaboration with the Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA), launched the Siyahamba Solar Boat at Durban’s Point Yacht Club on Friday. The Siyahamba Solar Boat is set to compete in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) in July this year. DUT was selected as one of the 15 finalists out of the 120 global entries for this prestigious competition.

This solar-powered boat was designed and built by DUT students and staff from the DUT Energy Technology Station, known as the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Energy Efficient Training and Resource Centre (IEETR). It has an overall length of 5.5m, a width of 2.4m and a height of 1.2m. The main body is made from a carbon fibre composite structure reinforced with aluminium. The estimated overall weight is 90kg. It has a photovoltaic (PV) array of 1.3KW to charge a 1.46KW hour battery bank, to power its 4KW Torqeedo electric motor. Daanish Meeran, a DUT alumnus and former DUT staff member, designed the boat.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the university was the only institution in South Africa and on the African continent that would participate in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Khan revealed that the Siyahamba Solar Boat was named after the Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi after the nation won the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Work on the boat commenced in 2018. The boat will showcase DUT’s excellence on a global stage, Khan said. Deputy Vice-Chancellor: research, innovation and engagement at DUT, Professor Fulufhelo Nemavhola, said the boat symbolised a sustainable DUT, showing the world the capability of students at the campus.

Nemavhola said the project was aligned with DUT’s ENVISION2030 strategy, which aspires to produce adaptive graduates who will make a positive impact in society and improve lives and livelihoods. DUT Executive Management with the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Energy Efficient Training and Resource Centre (IEETR) and Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) representatives. DUT’s Professor Ian Lazarus, the Siyahamba Solar Boat Project leader and KZN Industrial Energy Efficient Training and Resource Centre manager, described the boat’s pilot Steve Ellis, as a world-renowned skipper who has been involved in the research and design of the boat from the beginning. Ellis has a wealth of knowledge of the boating industry and they are confident that he will lead the team to victory in Monaco.

Lazarus expressed his gratitude to the EWSETA for funding the project and making their dream a reality. “This project exposed the team members to a high level of creativity and engineering freedom, which gave them the opportunity to build something unique. The MEBC was established to promote renewable energy and innovation as alternatives to keep our oceans and environment clean,” Lazarus said. Lazarus said it showcases an alternative mode of transport using innovative renewable energy technologies.