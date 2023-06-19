Aids Conference to start this week in Durban

Durban — Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), will on Tuesday deliver a keynote address during the opening session of the 11th South African Aids Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the 11th SA AIDS Conference, scheduled to take place from June 20-23, would be held under the theme: “Act, Connect and End the Epidemic”.

Mohale said it would bring together the HIV community, such as scientists, researchers, social activists, programme implementers, policymakers and most importantly, people living with HIV (PLHIV), to review and reflect on progress made towards HIV/Aids and TB epidemic control amid pandemics and other global health threats. “In this regard, the conference will also provide a platform for taking stock of the post-pandemic South African HIV/Aids, TB and STIs response and to deliberate on emerging priorities as the country forges ahead with efforts and strategies to eliminate HIV as a public health threat,” said Mohale. He said the SANAC, chaired by Mashatile, has played a leading role in championing response programmes in line with the new 2023-2028 National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB, and STIs through a multi-sectoral engagement which includes government, civil society and the private sector.