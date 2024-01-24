Al-Falaah College matriculant earns second place in KZN independent schools category

Durban — Al-Falaah College pupil Aboobakr Joosab earned second place in KwaZulu-Natal independent schools in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2023 exams. On Monday, Al-Falaah College announced that Joosab secured an aggregate of 95% with 100% for accounting and over 90% in all his other subjects.

This earned Joosab an impressive second place in the KwaZulu-Natal independent schools category in the NSC 2023 examinations. Joosab, a dedicated pupil, consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence throughout his schooling at Al-Falaah College, the school said in a statement. The school, known for its rich history of academic success and strong Islamic values, has once again produced a top-performing pupil.

In recognition of his achievement, Joosab was invited to attend a special event held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) on Friday. “Attending the event was a surreal experience. It was an honour to be recognised for my hard work, and it motivated me to strive for even greater heights in my future endeavours,” Joosab said. Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the matric class of 2024, Joosab offered a motivational message: “Believe in yourself, stay dedicated, and never underestimate your potential. The journey may be challenging, but with determination and hard work, you can achieve your dreams.”

Joosab’s success is a testament to the holistic approach to education at Al-Falaah College, where a nurturing environment and a focus on Islamic values contribute to the overall development of pupils. Islam plays a pivotal role in shaping the character of pupils and instilling values of discipline, integrity, and perseverance. Al-Falaah College principal Zaffar Ahmed expressed his pride in Joosab’s accomplishment, saying: “Aboobakr’s success is a reflection of his commitment to his studies, the dedication of our teachers, the support of his family, and the ethos of Al-Falaah College. We congratulate him on this remarkable achievement and encourage all our students to aim for excellence in both their academic and personal lives.” As Al-Falaah College continues to foster an environment where academic achievement and Islamic values go hand in hand, Joosab’s success stands as an inspiration for future generations of pupils, read the statement.

Speaking to the Daily News last Thursday, Joosab said he was relieved to finally finish matric. He also thanked God for giving him the opportunity and strength to get through the year. Joosab said that he plans to study chemical engineering this year and begin his journey in giving back to the community through community service programmes.