Alfred Duma Municipality manager accused of travelling 200km a day with taxpayers’ money

Durban — The National People’s Assembly councillor Nkosinathi Mthethwa in Alfred Duma Local Municipality has called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi to act against municipal manager Sbusisiwe Ngiba for what he termed the abuse of taxpayers’ money. The NPA said the manager travelled 200km every day to and from her home in Newcastle without council approval. On top of that, Mthethwa said the manager was guarded and escorted by six bodyguards who are paid by the municipality.

Furthermore, the NPA accused the manager of openly attending IFP caucus meetings which he said was against the act since the manager was not hired on a political ticket. “We are disgusted by this development and we are humbly requesting the Cogta MEC to rein in the IFP municipality leadership to stop this wasteful expenditure. We also want the MEC to investigate how the manager was given six body guards because as the council we do not know of any police assessment report which suggested his life was in danger. This is blatant corruption,” he said. The manager refused to discuss where she was saying she would not comment on the travelling issue since it involved her safety. She did not deny or confirm having six bodyguards, but challenged Mthethwa to name her bodyguards.

On attending IFP caucus meetings, she said since it was Mthethwa who had made the allegation, it was upon him to prove which meetings she attended. She however said it was common that parties invite her to come (to) explain any item the councillors did not understand so that when they vote against or for that item at least they knew the details. Head of ministry in the MEC’s office Lindo Xulu said the MEC advised the councillors to formally write to her and provide all relevant information of the complaint. WhatsApp your views on the story on 071 485 7995.